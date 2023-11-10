Jon Heyman of the New York Post shared on Thursday that he avoided the illness that ran through MLB's GM Meetings, thanks to In-N-Out. Photo Credit: MLB Network on YouTube Photo Credit: MLB Network on YouTube
Major League Baseball’s GM meetings came to an abrupt and premature end. An illness of some sort made its way through Scottsdale’s Omni Montelucia Resort, hitting MLB executives and other team employees.

But Jon Heyman, MLB Insider and columnist of the New York Post, is not among the attendees who came down with an illness.

How did Heyman avoid getting sick? A lot of In-N-Out Burger. Really.

“Really not sure what caused the widespread gastrointestinal distress at the Phoenix hotel but sure am glad I went out to In-N-Out most nights,” Heyman tweeted on Thursday night. “I feel perfectly fine.”

Certainly, this isn’t the kind of update that anyone was expecting to come from the GM meetings. But that seemed to be the theme of these abbreviated meetings. And unlike the rant from New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, this surprise was well taken.

It’s good to know that Heyman went back to In-N-Out throughout the week. That’s a veteran move, especially when you’re out of town. If you find a place you like, there’s nothing wrong with going back there.

It also seems as though In-N-Out might have itself a celebrity spokesman.

