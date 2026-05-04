John Sterling in 2021. (The Courier News, via Imagn Images.)

The sports world is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic voices. Longtime New York Yankees radio voice John Sterling has passed away at the age of 87.

Sterling stepped into the Yankees broadcast booth in 1989 after spending much of the 1980s calling games in Atlanta for the Hawks and Braves. He originally worked in New York calling games for the Nets and Islanders from 1975-1980 and hosted a radio show on WMCA radio.

But it was in the Bronx where he would become a New York legend and transcendent figure. He called Yankees games continuously until an abrupt retirement in 2024. The venerable announcer then returned later that season to call playoff games. He fully retired before the 2025 season, replaced in the Yankees broadcast booth by Dave Sims. After hanging up the mic with the Yankees, he hosted a weekly radio show for WABC in New York.

Sterling’s passing was announced on the station where he was a household name calling Yankees games on WFAN with morning hosts Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti sharing the news.

Boomer and Gio announce the passing of longtime New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling. He was 87. pic.twitter.com/hYKjlpGDNI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 4, 2026

His colorful one-of-a-kind personality made him a unique figure not just in baseball, but in all of sports broadcasting. Sterling had more signature calls than anyone, including his trademark “Yankees win” along with a “Sterling Shake” to close out Yankees victories.

His voice became synonymous with the resurgence of the Yankees dynasty in the late 1990s and throughout the modern era. He also famously had personalized home run calls for almost all of the Yankees players. Bernie Williams blasts were met with “Bern Baby Bern,” Jason Giambi transformed into the “Giambino,” and Alex Rodriguez hit “A-bombs.”

Through the years his excitement never wavered, like this call of Aaron Judge’s American League record 62nd home run in 2022 that showed what Sterling brought to the broadcast booth each and every night.

#SterlingCam made it to Texas to capture John’s call of Aaron Judge’s record 62nd HR! #Yankees pic.twitter.com/0GfCPCtbyY — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) October 5, 2022

As one of the most recognizable voices in baseball, John Sterling was beloved by Yankees fans and known nationwide for his energy and enthusiasm. There will never be another quite like him in the broadcast booth.

Earlier this year, Sterling suffered a heart attack. In sharing that news with fellow Yankees announcer Rickie Ricardo, he showcased his trademark excitement, saying he had watched the Winter Olympics while recovering. And in doing so, he offered a reflection that he will always be remembered by, “And as far as sports are concerned, isn’t it great to be a sports fan?”