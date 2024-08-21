Photo Credit: YES Network, MLB.com

Legendary Yankees radio play-by-play voice John Sterling returned to the broadcast booth for the first time since his sudden retirement earlier this year.

And in his return, Sterling was perhaps more pessimistic than some may have predicted.

At the time of Sterling’s retirement on April 15th, the Yankees were largely the talk of Major League Baseball. New outfield addition Juan Soto brought new life to the lineup in a way that excited Yankees fans about the season ahead.

While the Yankees have been able to maintain their status as one of the best teams in the American League by record, some very obvious holes have emerged that raise questions about just how deep of a run the team will have as we approach the end of the 2024 MLB season.

On Tuesday, Sterling appeared on the television broadcast on the YES Network alongside Michael Kay and Paul O’Neill for half an inning, also called two innings on the WFAN radio broadcast.

Sterling’s television appearance, in particular, in the top of the third inning, was where he offered some very critical comments about the team’s issues.

“Has this Yankees team surprised you at all?” asked Kay.

“The fact that surprises me is that so many guys haven’t hit,” said Sterling. Obviously not Soto and Judge. And that the bullpen has been so poor. So I’m a little surprised by that. That the bullpen, which has always been a Yankees staple… Of course, we were spoiled by Mariano (Rivera). We’re looking for another one. But I don’t like our chances either.

“Aren’t you surprised? You look at your lineup card. (Gleyber) Torres not hitting. (Anthony) Volpe really not hitting and DJ (Lemahieu) not hitting. It’s really hurt because with Soto and Judge… Wow, what an offense they could have.”

John Sterling used his half inning in the booth to air out some thoughts on this Yankees team: “So many of the guys haven’t hit… The bullpen has been so poor… Torres not hitting. Volpe really not hitting and DJ not hitting.” pic.twitter.com/4foMRACijl — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 21, 2024

Sterling has always had a great sense of the team’s and fanbase’s overall feel, and clearly, he hasn’t lost that skill in retirement.

Most Yankees fans essentially feel that Soto and Judge are willing this Yankees team to victories to keep them afloat at the top of the AL East. And that simply isn’t a sustainable way to win many important games.

Unfortunately, the Yankees didn’t give Sterling any more reason to be excited about the team during his half-inning in the TV booth. Sterling was in disbelief when a rundown from the Yankees’ defense went horribly wrong after second base was left entirely open.

“The throw from Soto is cut off by Lemahieu, and they have him in a rundown,” said Kay on the call. “And he’s gonna get into second base.”

“Oh my goodness,” said Sterling. Oh my goodness.”

What the hell are the Yankees doing? pic.twitter.com/eAZxURlMSV — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) August 20, 2024

The Yankees would go on to lose the game 9-5. And to back up Sterling’s criticisms of the offense besides Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, just one of the runs driven in during the game came from another Yankees player.

[Talkin’ Yanks on X, Dillard Barnhart on X]