Credit: FS1

Pittsburgh Pirates fans should be praying to the baseball Gods that there is no such thing as an announcer jinx, for Paul Skenes’ sake.

Because if Skenes suffers an injury any time soon, fans will quickly revert back to the time during the World Baseball Classic where John Smoltz referenced concerns about the young pitcher’s health. During the fifth inning of USA’s WBC win over the Dominican Republic Sunday night, Smoltz appropriately spoke about rooting for Skenes to stay healthy, while less appropriately noting the odds are stacked against him.

“I just hope this young man can stay healthy and defeat the odds of every pitcher in the big leagues that throws like him that usually ends up getting something. An injury.” – John Smoltz on Paul Skenes pic.twitter.com/H79BMhpm0b — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 16, 2026



“I just hope this young man can stay healthy and defeat the odds of every pitcher in the big leagues that throws like him that usually ends up getting something. An injury,” Smoltz said. “I hope he can stay healthy and pitch for 10, 12 years and set all kinds of records.”

It’s one thing to say you’re really rooting for an athlete to stay healthy. It’s another to say you’re hoping someone can stay healthy because they’re basically doomed to experience an arm injury. As rampant as arm injuries are for starting pitchers, Smoltz’s timing was odd. Sure, make that comment during a radio or podcast hit, but maybe not while Skenes is pitching for Team USA on national TV.

And even if Skenes does avoid injury, Smoltz painted a bleak picture for that scenario too. Because if Skenes manages to defeat the odds and stay healthy, Smoltz implied the WBC might be the best it ever gets for him unless he leaves Pittsburgh.

“Let’s face it, Skenes is probably never gonna get, until he goes somewhere else, to pitch in a game like this,” Smoltz said on MLB Tonight prior to the game. “And that’s why it’s awesome.”

Let’s not ignore the fact that the Pirates haven’t finished above .500 since 2018, and they haven’t been to the postseason in over a decade now. So, Smoltz isn’t wrong to point out a World Series run doesn’t appear to be imminent for Skenes and the Pirates. But going on national TV to claim Skenes will have to leave the Pirates to play in meaningful games and later imply the chances are high he will suffer an arm injury, should do little to garner Smoltz any fans in Pittsburgh.