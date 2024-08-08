Photo Credit: Bally Sports South

John Smoltz enjoyed a Hall of Fame career as a pitcher for the Atlanta Braves. But during his career as a pitcher and now an announcer, he failed to make a big impression on at least one person who works at his former team’s home stadium.

Smoltz was calling Wednesday’s game between the Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers for Bally Sports South. During the game, he shared a story about arriving at Truist Park earlier in the day.

“I came in, I parked. They told us where to park. ‘Park where the cone is.’ Well, there was an open spot. I parked where it was open. I was on the phone, talking. I was waiting for Frenchie (Jeff Francoeur). I was waiting for him to come, so we could walk in together. One of the valet guys came to the window, I rolled it down, I said, ‘Can I park here? Or do you want to move the cone?'”

“And he goes, ‘Well, what are you doing’?”

“I said, ‘Well, I’m calling the game.'”

“He goes, ‘Are you an umpire?'”

“Right away, I look for cameras. Because I know, I guarantee that this is what’s happening.”

The parking valet thought John Smoltz was umpiring tonight’s game😂 pic.twitter.com/QrmbZe0Yk6 — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) August 8, 2024

“And then I realize, he’s straight facing me and has no idea who I am. And I said, ‘No, no…’ I said, ‘I’m broadcasting the game.’ And he looked at me. I said, ‘You must be very young.'”

Even if the valet was too young to remember Smoltz’s heyday in Atlanta, we have to give him credit for being dedicated to his job.

