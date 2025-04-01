Photo Credit: Chicago Sports Network.

Is the announcer jinx a thing? Chicago White Sox play-by-play man John Schriffen doesn’t think so, even though he was burned by one on Monday.

Chicago starter Martín Pérez threw six no-hit innings before he was pulled. Reliever Mike Vasil retired the first two Minnesota hitters in the seventh inning, bringing Willi Castro to the plate. Castro worked a full count and immediately before Vasil’s 3-2 pitcher, Schrifren said, “White Sox pitchers have still not given up a hit.”

Vasil then delivered the payoff pitch, which resulted in a line drive single to right field — breaking up the combined no-hitter. But while Schriffen acknowledged the timing, he also downplayed the announcer jinx possibility.

“And of course, as soon as I say it,” Schriffen said. “I still don’t believe in announcer jinx. I don’t think it’s a thing.”

John Schriffen: “White Sox pitchers still have not given up a hit.” *Twins immediately get a hit* “And of course, as soon as I say it. I still don’t believe in announcer jinx. I don’t think it’s a thing.” ⚾️🎙️🪄 #MLB pic.twitter.com/4KJLi5DhMT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 1, 2025

His partner, color analyst Steve Stone agreed.

“No, I don’t think anything we can do up here will affect anything that goes on down there,” Stone said.

We’re certainly not going to tell Schriffen that he should believe in the announcer jinx. That said, the next time the White Sox have a no-hitter going, it may be best not to chance it.