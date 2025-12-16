Credit: © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

John Schneider has some notes for Joe Davis.

The Blue Jays manager appeared on Foul Territory during the Winter Meetings and had a lighthearted grievance with Fox’s lead play-by-play voice over how he called the World Series. Specifically, Schneider took issue with Davis repeatedly telling the story about how Schneider hit a home run in spring training and immediately retired as a player.

John Schneider jokingly has a bone to pick with Joe Davis because his friends and family were upset with the way he called the World Series. 😂 pic.twitter.com/TG3e9eefGn — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 16, 2025

When Foul Territory‘s Erik Kratz mentioned that Davis had told that story at least seven times during the series, Schneider seemed genuinely surprised his friends and family had heard it that many times.

“So that was when the Dodgers were losing, he just wanted to fill the air?” Schneider quipped. “Because when they were winning, he was going crazy. You know what I mean? I’ve got a bone to pick with Joe. I wasn’t listening to the broadcast, but anyway…”

Schneider was quick to clarify he actually likes Davis — calling him one of the best voices in baseball — and that this was all in good fun.

“He’s got one of the best voices in the game. I love his energy. I’ve got all the respect in the world for him. He’s really cool. I think he’s great at what he does, but I had to get that out there as a little subtle jab,” Schneider said.

The complaints didn’t come from Schneider himself, who said he wasn’t even listening to the Fox broadcast during the series.

“That wasn’t me,” the Blue Jays skipper added. “We didn’t hear the broadcast. That was some complaints from some family, some friends, and some other people around because they’re rooting for us.”

Davis, meanwhile, is stuck in a no-win situation. Since taking over as the Dodgers’ voice in 2017, he’s had to juggle national Fox assignments while still calling games for SportsNet LA. If he sounds too enthusiastic, Dodger fans accuse him of bias. If he doesn’t, the other team’s fans think he’s holding back. Davis addressed those no-win expectations on the Awful Announcing Podcast after the World Series, acknowledging that the math never works in his favor.