Photo Credit: NBC Sports Philadelphia.

John Kruk was one of Major League Baseball’s biggest characters during his playing days. That has continued in his post-playing career as an announcer. While Kruk is normally the color analyst for the Philadelphia Phillies on NBC Sports Philadelphia, he temporarily served as a play-by-play man on Saturday as Tom McCarthy was briefly unavailable.

With two outs in the top of the eighth inning, Philadelphia’s Tanner Banks was working against Arizona Diamondbacks cleanup hitter Josh Naylor. While McCarthy was in the booth, he was in no position to call the game, as he was chowing down on some of the finest food Citizens Bank Park has to offer. So, Kruk stepped in.

“Still 1-2,” Kruk said, referencing the count. Naylor then swung and missed at Banks’ 1-2 offering, ending both the at-bat and the inning.

“Strike 3, struck him out,” Kruk said. “That ends the eighth. Tanner Banks with an unbelievable, three-up, three-down inning. And we go to the bottom of the eighth.”

John Kruk with the Phillies play-by-play as Tom McCarthy eats. ⚾️🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/RcrYvsII59 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 4, 2025

Whether it’s telling old stories of near arrests, complaining about modern technology or commenting on ketchup on hot dogs, Kruk has a way of inserting his personality into every game he calls. This was no different. And while McCarthy could not talk, his laughter was audible on the broadcast.

He was not the only one.