Whatever happens in Wednesday afternoon’s matinee between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, it’s clear the Mets might already be living rent-free in their rival’s heads. After clinching another series win in April to improve to 17-7, New York once again looked like the more composed, more complete team.

Dating back to last season and the National League Division Series, the Mets are now 8-2 against the Phillies. Citi Field has turned into a house of horrors for the Fightins, and what once felt like one of the better rivalries in Major League Baseball is starting to feel like not one at all.

Even NBC Sports Philadelphia’s postgame show couldn’t hold it together Tuesday night, melting down on air after the Phillies’ 5-1 loss.

They’re privy to meltdowns, having just recently unloaded on the team after blowing a three-run lead on Easter Sunday. And after three straight losses, the overreactions were in full effect.

“Just to make sure, there is no rivalry between the Phillies and the New York Mets,” Michael Barkann began. “Not when you’ve lost eight of your last 10, including the playoffs. Not when you’re 6-19 in your last 25 games. The Mets are the bullies, not the Phillies. The Mets are the bullies that have taken the Phillies’ lunch money again and again. They’ve lost this series, now. 4-3-1 in series on the season. They’re 4-7 on the road. And this team might have a winning record at 13-11, but they’re a below-average team. 7-10 since that 6-1 start.”

And he isn’t so sure how it gets fixed. Neither is Ricky Bottalico.

“I’m not really sure how it gets fixed, either, but the one thing that’s going on here is it’s lackluster,” Bottalico said. “You’re not seeing anything. There’s no spark on this team. It seems like they’re just kind of going through the motions.”

They’re also begging to get their “butt’s whooped,” with the way their relievers are attacking hitters, according to Bottalico. Entering Wednesday, the Phillies were No. 29 in bullpen ERA (5.70), and only the Washington Nationals have a worse bullpen. The Mets’ pen, on the other hand, has the second-best bullpen ERA (2.47) in MLB.

So yes, the sky is falling. The season is over. All 138 remaining games — roughly 85 percent of the schedule — apparently don’t matter anymore. World Series are now won in April, not October. Just ask the postgame crew.

That’s the kind of sarcasm John Kruk leaned into while his NBC Sports Philadelphia colleagues sounded ready to wrap up the MLB season before the NFL Draft even begins.

“I don’t know how you make up three games with 130 games left, 130-something games left,” Kruk said. “It’s gonna be tough when the season’s winding down like it is. My god. What are we talking about?”

We’re talking about the Mets owning the Phillies. But Kruk’s got a point.

That point might not be well received, though, as the Mets continue to run roughshod over the City of Brotherly Love.