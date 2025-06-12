Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have an annual tradition where local broadcasters call a game from the stands, resulting in plenty of viral moments over the years, with 2025 being no exception.

This year, the Phillies’ broadcasters, John Kruk and Tom McCarthy, were joined by the Phillies’ mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, during an at-bat, and apparently, the Phanatic got just a little too close for comfort. That led to a hilarious moment from Kruk, who was quite the character during his playing days, a trait he has carried over to his role as a broadcaster.

“Get your a** out of my face,” Kruk told the Phanatic, drawing a healthy laugh from McCarthy.

"Get your ass out of my face" John Kruk and the Phanatic have the greatest friendship

It was one of several interactions between Kruk and the Phanatic throughout the day.

This is hardly the first time Kruk has garnered laughs from McCarthy. Last month, the pair were calling a booth when McCarthy found himself unable to perform his regular play-by-play duties due to chowing down on some of Citizens Bank Park’s food. Naturally, Kruk stepped up to the plate.

Phillies pitcher Tanner Banks was working against Arizona Diamondbacks cleanup hitter Josh Naylor when Naylor struck out.

“Strike 3, struck him out,” Kruk said. “That ends the eighth. Tanner Banks with an unbelievable three-up, three-down inning. And we go to the bottom of the eighth,” Kruk called, eliciting a chuckle from his partner.

John Kruk with the Phillies play-by-play as Tom McCarthy eats.

It’s only a matter of time before Kruk has McCarthy in stitches once more.