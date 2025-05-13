Photo credit: NBC Sports Philadelphia

While the stigma around mental health has weakened, Philadelphia Phillies analyst John Kruk called out those who still cultivate negative stereotypes.

Phillies players wore t-shirts that read “Never Fightin’ Alone” during batting practice prior to Monday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The shirts were in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month and part of the organization’s Strike Out the Stigma initiative.

During the broadcast, play-by-play voice Tom McCarthy referenced the shirts, which prompted Kruk to address the stigma around mental health that remains.

“For old people that think you’re weak-minded, that’s a real thing. Mental health is a real thing, it’s not imaginary. I know I had some things going on when I was sick. My mind was off the rails.” – John Kruk pic.twitter.com/VMGIBXwwz5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 13, 2025



“I’ll tell you what, for old people that think you’re weak-minded, that’s a real thing,” Kruk said. “Mental health is a real thing, it’s not imaginary. I know I had some things going on when I was sick. My mind was off the rails.”

“There’s so much more even now that people are exposed to,” McCarthy added. “It’s on the forefront even more and it doesn’t only have to be the youth of America, it’s everybody. Make sure you take care of the person who is next to you.”

Despite continued efforts to reduce the stigma, negative stereotypes keep many people from seeking treatment, with a large portion of society still viewing mental health self-care practices as being for the “weak-minded.” As part of its Strike Out the Stigma campaign, every month, the Phillies invite a panel of speakers to host a pregame conversation about the value of healthy life habits, supporting those around us, and removing the negative connotation surrounding mental health. Good for both John Kruk and Tom McCarthy bringing the important issue to light during their broadcast.