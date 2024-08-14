John Kruk Credit: NBC Sports Philadelphia
You’re not sure what you’ll get when you put a microphone in front of John Kruk. Whatever it is, it’s going to be authentic.

Sunday’s Last Week Tonight dedicated a montage to the three-time All-Star turned commentator with that in mind.

Kruk responded on Tuesday during the Phillies broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia. He made it very clear he is limited in his television intake when asking about the segment.

“I don’t watch TV shows other than wrestling, so I don’t know what goes on in the TV world besides watching Phillies games and wrestling,” Kruk said. “I’m pretty clueless to everything else that goes on around me.”

Well, not completely. There are other shows he’s into.

“I also watch ‘Swamp People,’ ‘Dance Moms’ and Doctor Pimple Popper,” Kruk told Awful Announcing. “Oh, and the kids showed me how to use Netflix, so I have been binge-watching ‘All-American.'”

You can enjoy “The delightfully bizarre musings of Phillies commentator John Kruk” below.

