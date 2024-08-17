Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

The image of Brad Lidge dropping to his knees after striking out Eric Hinske to capture the Phillies’ second World Series title in franchise history and first since 1980 is one of the more iconic pieces of Philadelphia sports history.

Lidge returned to Citizens Bank Park over the weekend to participate in alumni-related events, and the former Phillies closer traded places with his former backstop, Carlos Ruiz, as the beloved “Chooch” threw out the first pitch of Friday’s game to Lidge.

There’s more to Lidge than being arguably the greatest reliever in franchise history, other than, say, Tug McGraw. That was revealed during the bottom of the sixth inning of Friday’s broadcast of the Washington Nationals-Philadelphia Phillies, as Tom McCarthy and John Kruk unveiled a surprising side to the former closer.

“I’m blown away because Brad Lidge told us what he is doing now,” said the Phillies play-by-play voice. “He’s going for his Ph.D. in Archaeology. What are we doing?”

“Well, what do we do? We get to tell people that Brad’s gonna get his Ph.D. in Archaeology,” said Kruk. “And then let him get his Ph.D., and if he wants to bring it back in 4-to-6 years or whatever he said, hopefully, god-willing, we’re still here.”

McCarthy mentioned that Lidge would be traveling to Italy as part of this program. That’s where he lost Kruk, who has to wear an AirTag at MLB ballparks in case he gets lost. The Phillies color analyst was curious if that meant Lidge would go on digs or “look for that old stuff.”

McCarthy mentioned Jamie Moyer, which was the perfect opportunity for Kruk to crack a good old-fashioned dad joke.

“Jamie [Moyer]’s so old, Brad might be digging him up,” Kruk quipped.

“Jamie [Moyer]’s so old, Brad might be digging him up” – @JohnKruk on Brad Lidge’s journey to a PHD in Archaeology pic.twitter.com/Dm5qNg3fyJ — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) August 17, 2024

There were about 10-15 seconds of McCarthy laughing in the background, in near tears, before he could muster out a “Sorry, Jamie.”

The national treasure that is Kruk said his dig at Moyer and his age was all out of love.

The 61-year-old Moyer enjoyed a 25-year MLB career. He pitched for the Phillies from 2006-10 before making his final major league appearance in 2012 with the Colorado Rockies. To put that in perspective, Kruk is only two years Moyer’s senior, at 63, and made his major league debut two months prior to the All-Star pitcher in 1986.

Kruk, a three-time All-Star with the Phillies, played his final season in 1995. Moyer played for 17 more seasons.

Moyer actually did move into Kruk’s world for one season following his playing career. Alongside Matt Stairs, Moyer joined McCarthy in the broadcasting booth for the 2014 season. But that only lasted one year, as Moyer would not return for the 2015 season, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.

Well, he did return to The Bank this weekend, and even though Lidge may have had to dig him up and dust him off, Moyer remains a cornerstone of the franchise’s history from earlier this century. But if Lidge does find anything truly ancient — besides Moyer — there might be a spot for it in the Phillies Wall of Fame.

[Nick Piccone]