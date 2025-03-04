John Kruk and Tom McCarthy Credit: NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Phillies might just be getting started with spring training, but broadcaster John Kruk is already in midseason form.

The gregarious NBC Sports Philadelphia commentator shared a delightful bon mot during Sunday’s game between the Phillies and Baltimore Orioles about the wonders of Montreal’s drinking culture.

Kruk and his broadcasting partner Tom McCarthy were enamored with Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm after he smacked his second home run of the day to put Philly up 3-2 in the 6th inning. Kruk was impressed with Bohm’s swing, which led McCarthy to remind him of an anecdote from his playing days against the Montreal Expos.

“I traded him a chainsaw for four cases of Labatt Blue,” said Kruk of an incident that lacked enough context to understand what he was talking about (which, honestly, makes it even better).

“Nice,” responded McCarthy.

“Well, I didn’t get the four cases, I drank them while I was there,” said Kruk. “It’s a great place to drink, Tom. Montreal. For all you kids planning on going up there for a trip.”

There was a brief pause as perhaps McCarthy wondered how he would get them both out of this jam.

“I’m kidding,” Kruk added, momentarily thinking perhaps he shouldn’t have said that before saying, “No, I’m not, it was good.”

You never know where and when John Kruk might take the in-game conversation into a place you never imagined, and Phillies fans are all the better for it.

