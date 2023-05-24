John Kruk has never been one to be silent.

The former big-leaguer turned NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst let the world know how he was feeling on Wednesday as the Phillies hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks.

With the game heading into extras, and tied, 5-5, there was a delay at the plate — a several-minute delay at that. While the Phillies broadcast was unsure of what was going on, D-backs pinch hitter Josh Rojas had an exchange at the plate with home plate umpire Josh Valentine.

The delay continued …

Reliever Craig Kimbrel was charged with a pitch clock violation which yes, meant even more time had gone by.

Kruk reacted as Phillies manager Rob Thomson came out to talk to Valentine.

“What a joke! What a circus this game’s turned into!” Kruk said.

John Kruk has had enough of the new rules. "Ah dear crap almighty!" "What a joke! What a circus this game's turned into!" "What the hell's Kimbrel supposed to do? This is a joke… keep making up rules until no one knows what's going on." ⚾️?️ pic.twitter.com/5dz5Sx1MDb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 24, 2023

Tom McCarthy had play-by-play duties and was doing his best to illustrate what was going on. That’s when Rojas and Kimbrel exchanged some words and the “circus” continued.

This isn’t the first time Kruk has been vocal about the new rules the league has implemented.

“This is awful, with all these new rules how about a new grading system for the umpires and then hold them accountable for all the bad calls,” Kruk tweeted last month.

This is awful,with all these new rules how about a new grading system for the umpires and then hold them accountable for all the bad calls — John Kruk (@JohnKruk) April 1, 2023

Alec Bohm ended up hitting a walk-off single to right field in the bottom of the 10th inning to win it for the Phillies.

Kruk played for 10 years from 1986-95 and earned three All-Star selections. While some have embraced the new rules, it’s clear he likes the old-school way of baseball.