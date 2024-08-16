Photo credit: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies fans should know their TV broadcast is doing everything they can to ensure they don’t lose beloved analyst John Kruk.

And we’re not talking about losing Kruk to ESPN, Fox, or TBS, we’re talking about trying to keep 63-year-old former MLB All-Star from literally getting lost in the stadium. Kruk, Ruben Amaro Jr and Ben Davis called Thursday night’s Phillies game alongside play-by-play voice Tom McCarthy from the crowd at Citizens Bank Park. And during the broadcast, Kruk asked a random question about his AirTag.

The love Tom McCarthy and John Kruk share is so pure pic.twitter.com/xFoqGQKTIT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 16, 2024

“Does that AirTag thing just go off just on its own?” Kruk asked. “Or do you have to charge it or…cause it just keeps going off in the middle of the night.”

McCarthy responded like it was a very normal question, saying he doesn’t believe the AirTag needs to be charged, prompting a confused Ruben Amaro Jr. to ask, “What are you talking about?”

“I have to get an AirTag, cause I get lost,” Kruk answered casually, as if it was something that is a common occurrence amongst broadcasters and others.

Imagine coming across a lost and wandering John Kruk in the ballpark and having to help him find his way back to the booth? Thanks to McCarthy and AirTag, you won’t have to.

“Every time we leave the ballpark, I am told that you are no longer with me,” McCarthy said. “Like, you’re no longer in my area. I do get that…in fact it’s usually when I’m right at the Walt Whitman Bridge. All of a sudden my phone vibrates, or my watch does, and I look down and it says ‘John Kruk has left the area.’”

“Golly, when’s the funeral?” Kruk asked, joking about McCarthy’s “no longer with me” phrasing. “Apparently I gotta find someone to give a eulogy…you guys have me dead.”

They don’t have Kruk dead, in fact they’re doing everything they can to protect Kruk. Do you think Gary Cohen has an AirTag on Keith Hernandez? Michael Kay definitely doesn’t have one on Paul O’Neill. Forget about the best booth in baseball, how about the most caring booth in baseball? That label goes to the Phillies, specifically McCarthy and Kruk.

[NBC Sports Philadelphia]