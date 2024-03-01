USA Today

Joey Votto’s eccentric persona makes him the perfect fit for a media career in his post-playing days. But the 40-year-old first baseman isn’t ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

With spring training well underway, Votto is still awaiting a phone call after a parting of ways with the Cincinnati Reds after 17 seasons, as he told Dan Patrick Friday.

.@JoeyVotto says he's had a handful of media jobs offered to him this offseason, but is focused on signing with an #MLB team right now. pic.twitter.com/G5gV3r39a3 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 1, 2024

On that appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Votto shared that while he’s received media offers, he hasn’t yet received a contract proposal from any of the 30 Major League Baseball teams. In his own terms, it’s just been chatter, “No firm offer yet.”

“Low; it’s as low as it gets,” Votto told Patrick when asked about his current morale. “I just don’t see it getting any better. But, I’m on the show, and I’m here to hock my wares. I’m hopeful that a Dan Patrick push will get me a job, so here I am.”

Votto’s long tenure with the Reds came to an end after the 2023 season, as the team declined his $20 million option for 2024. Votto received a $7 million buyout, finalizing a lucrative 12-year, $251.5 million contract.

Despite the decline in his option, Votto remains committed to playing baseball. He spent time in the Reds’ broadcast booth following rotator cuff surgery in 2022 and returned to the field in 2023. Although his batting average dipped to a career-low .202, he still managed 14 home runs and 38 RBIs in 65 games.

Based on Votto’s response, Patrick interpreted it as a potential indicator of an openness to an analyst role and a possible conclusion to his playing career.

However, Votto emphatically denied any intent to become an analyst, stating it was his clear desire to continue playing baseball.

“Funny enough, I’ve had 10x the analyst jobs over this offseason that I have had any baseball offers,” he said.

Despite injecting humor into the interview with Patrick, including jokes about his beard reflecting his emotions and his cookie-filled viewing of old Patrick Show episodes, Votto remains focused on securing a baseball role, not a media one just yet. His signature dry wit resonated well with Patrick, who is known for his ability to delve deeper into his questions.

While this wasn’t a repeat of his fiery monologue from last season with MLB Network’s Chris Russo, Votto’s interview antics might have just landed him some of the headlines he craves.

While a charismatic personality like Votto’s seems destined for media stardom, he remains determined to extend his playing career, patiently waiting for another team to take a chance on him and hoping that a Dan Patrick Show interview will be enough to move the needle.

[The Dan Patrick Show on Twitter/X]