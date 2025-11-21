Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Votto is generating significant interest from MLB’s new media partners ahead of their 2026 debuts, according to a report from Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy.

NBC Sports and Netflix are both entering the baseball broadcasting space next year as part of MLB’s restructured media landscape. That expanded lineup also includes ESPN, Fox Sports, TBS, Apple TV, and MLB Network. And networks are already eyeing potential additions to their broadcast booths.

“Joey Votto is, in my opinion, a no-brainer,” one anonymous sports TV producer told McCarthy.

Last year, we at Awful Announcing wrote that Votto could be the next Tom Brady for Fox Sports — someone who was seen as stoic and enigmatic as a player, but whose personality took flight when allowed to speak directly to fans. But Fox Sports doesn’t need an analyst, not like NBC and Netflix do.

As a player, he wasn’t for everyone. But as an analyst, he certainly could be. Votto knows the game — and we don’t mean baseball — although it’d be hard to argue with his acumen in that area. His signature dry wit has not only shown up when he was mic’d up on the field but during interviews with Chris Russo, too. He also had some time for Max Kellerman, as well, proving that he can be utilized in other areas besides the broadcast booth.

Whether Votto wants to enter the media immediately remains unclear. Like Clayton Kershaw — who’s not expected to jump into broadcasting right away — Votto hasn’t publicly indicated his post-playing plans. But McCarthy suggests he’d be at the top of the candidate list if he’s interested.

NBC will be searching for on-air talent as it prepares to launch Sunday Night Baseball next season. With Votto’s combination of personality, baseball IQ, and demonstrated comfort in front of cameras, it’s easy to see why networks would line up if he decides broadcasting is his next chapter.