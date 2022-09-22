As Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto begins to learn more about what it takes to be a sportscaster, the 39-year-old seemed baffled by Max Kellerman’s recent opinion of Albert Pujols.

Last week, Kellerman issued an apology to Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals during his ESPN show This Just In. The apology came after Kellerman implied Pujols’ recent power surge may be artificially enhanced as the future Hall-of-Famer attempts to reach the 700 home run club before retiring.

“Bartender, I’ll have whatever he’s having!” Kellerman said. “This is unbelievable. He sure has turned back the clock…how does a player turn back the clock like this? I guess it’s willpower and practice. All these years between then and now he hasn’t been practicing, apparently.”

Thursday morning, Votto joined The Dan Patrick Show and spontaneously asked ‘what’s the deal with Max Kellerman?’

“What was the whole thing with him saying Albert’s thing was – what was that all about?” asked Votto.

“It is called hot takes,” Patrick said before offering Votto a sound piece of media advice. “If you ever get in the media don’t fall prey to saying something just to get a hot take to get reaction or get likes.”

Since undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff last month, Votto has joined the Cincinnati Reds TV booth to explore his interest in broadcasting. Although Votto claims he hasn’t thought much about life after baseball, the 39-year-old first baseman knows his playing career is nearing its end. And since joining the broadcast booth, it’s clear that Votto has an opportunity to enjoy a second career in baseball if he wants it. Just don’t ask Votto to drum up controversy with hot takes.

“I don’t think that was a hot take,” Votto said of Kellerman’s slant on Pujols. “I think he meant it.”

