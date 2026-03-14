Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Buck Martinez ended his storied Major League Baseball broadcasting career after last season, and the Toronto Blue Jays are going with a familiar voice to replace him.

According to Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun, Rogers Sportsnet is getting set to announce the Blue Jays broadcast crew for 2026, and it will include Siddall in the seat that opened up with Martinez’s retirement.

Toronto fans know Siddall well, as he split his time between the studio and game telecasts last year, filling in for Martinez while he was on medical leave to deal with lung cancer. Siddall is expected to share a booth with play-by-play announcer Dan Shulman for between 125 and 130 games this season.

The 58-year-old spent six seasons in the big leagues, playing for the Montreal Expos, Florida Marlins, and Detroit Tigers. He joined the Blue Jays in 2014 to work as a commentator alongside Jerry Howarth during Blue Jays radio broadcasts. In 2018, he moved to the television broadcast, taking over for Gregg Zaun on Blue Jays Central. In 2023, Siddall began serving as a substitute color commentator.

Moving into the booth means the Blue Jays need to reshuffle the deck at Blue Jays Central and Longley expects Caleb Joseph to handle most of that alongside host Jamie Campbell, though a third personality will need to be added. Joseph is also expected to fill-in for the remaining broadcasts beyond what Siddall is doing.