Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi has his next gig after the team fired him earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the Marquee Sports Network announced that Girardi would be joining the network, calling a pair of series over the final two months of the season.

Per Marquee’s release, Girardi will call the Cubs’ series in Milwaukee this weekend (August 19th-21st) and the team’s series in Miami next month (September 19th-21st).

In between stints as manager of the Yankees and Phillies, Girardi worked as an analyst for MLB Network, and also got some work calling games for Fox (including the 2019 Astros-Rays ALDS).

Back in 2019, before he got the Phillies job, Girardi talked about how much he enjoyed broadcasting, but how he ultimately wanted to return to the dugout as a manager. After his time in Philadelphia, we wonder if Girardi still has the itch for managing, or if he’ll turn to broadcasting full-time in the future.

[Marquee]