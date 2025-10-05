Oct 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh inning in front of New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells (28) during game one of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Joe Davis has the magic touch. Or the cursed touch, depending on how you look at it.

During Game 1 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, Fox’s Joe Davis noted Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hadn’t homered in a month heading into the postseason.

“If the Jays are going to make a run, John, they’ve got to get more lately than they’ve gotten from Guerrero, who’s not homered in a month,” Davis told his broadcast partner, John Smoltz.

“Yeah, a lot of ground balls and really the average plummeting the last two weeks,” Smoltz added. “He’s a timing hitter. He’s just like his dad in the fact that, you know, he sometimes has those wild swings. But, he’s going to put that ball in play, and he loves the fastball.”

Naturally, Guerrero homered in his first at-bat of the postseason during the Blue Jays’ ALDS opener.

“Calendar flips to October and he gets his first home run in a month,” Davis said.

It’s the latest in a growing list of Davis announcer jinxes. The Fox broadcaster has been making a habit of this all year. Just a weeek ago, Davis declared Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell “has been automatic” right before his kick was blocked against the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland. Earlier this season, he noted the New York Mets have won 26 straight games when Francisco Lindor homers, seconds before Lindor crushed a leadoff home run in an eventual win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As for Guerrero, the 26-year-old had gone 3-for-22 with zero home runs in his first six career postseason games across three playoff appearances. The Blue Jays were swept in the Wild Card round in 2020, ’22, and ’23. Guerrero had never won a playoff game before Saturday.

He went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a sacrifice fly. Toronto snapped a seven-game postseason losing streak dating back to the 2016 ALCS. The timing was perfect, considering Guerrero’s struggles in September. He posted a .592 OPS down the stretch as the Blue Jays nearly gave away the AL East to New York.

The moment provided another memorable call for Davis, who has called baseball’s biggest moments since becoming Fox’s lead MLB voice in 2022. He took over for Vin Scully with the Dodgers in 2017 and delivered the call for Freddie Freeman’s walk-off grand slam in last year’s World Series.

This time, Davis highlighted Guerrero’s cold bat right before he heated up.