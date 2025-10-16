Photo credit: FS1

Joe Davis and John Smoltz were triumphantly cleared to participate in Game 3 of the ALCS after indulging in a pink turkey just two days earlier.

Monday was Thanksgiving in Canada, and the MLB on Fox broadcast crew celebrated by having a turkey in the booth during Game 2 of the ALCS between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. But after Davis impressively carved up the turkey while still calling the game action, many noticed the breast meat looked to have a little more pink than what is typically considered safe to eat.

Leading the charge of that concern was Kevin Burkhardt, who brought it up on the postgame show Monday night.

“The turkey might have been a little bit pink, but it might have been a smoked turkey. And that could’ve been a smoke ring. And we’re all feeling just fine.” – Joe Davis https://t.co/TzQG6lxqCO pic.twitter.com/5Gh4hv0f2Y — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 16, 2025



“That turkey looks a little pink to me,” Burkhardt said as everyone on set agreed it looked undercooked. “Joe Davis, best of luck. You did a great job with the game, I just hope the tum tum is okay in a couple of hours, boy.”

Two days later, the tum tums were okay for everyone in the broadcast booth who enjoyed a Canadian Thanksgiving turkey, with Davis hinting the meat may have been pink by design.

“And guys, the turkey might have been a little bit pink, but it might have been a smoked turkey,” Davis explained during the Game 3 broadcast. “And it could’ve been a smoke ring. And we’re all feeling just fine.”

“Thanks for the concern, though,” Smoltz interjected.

“We do appreciate it,” Davis added. “We have some on the way. It’s international shipping so it’s still on the way there, I carved it just for you.”

Burkhardt should have had a little more faith in Davis. He knows his meats. Davis has posted videos and pictures of himself cooking, smoking or grilling chicken, pork ribs, beef ribs, pork shoulder, pork chops, steak and more. He probably knows how to judge when a turkey will be safe for the tum tum.