Credit: Fox

Despite the second-highest payroll in Major League Baseball and very high expectations entering the 2026 season, it’s been a rough time for the Mets so far. The Mets entered play on Saturday night in last place in the National League East and tied for the fewest wins in the National League with 18. The season has featured plenty of underachieving and sloppy play, along with numerous injuries to key players, which certainly hasn’t helped things.

On Saturday night, the Mets came away with a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in game two of this weekend’s Subway Series to improve their record to 19-26. It’s actually the Mets’ fourth win over their last five games.

But the victory still featured an ugly gaffe that led to MLB on Fox play-by-play announcer Joe Davis essentially mocking the Mets’ woes with his commentary.

With no outs in the top of the seventh inning, the Mets led 5-2. Aaron Judge was a baserunner at second base, with Cody Bellinger at the plate for the Yankees. Bellinger hit what appeared to be a harmless flyball to right-center field, but Mets rookie right fielder Carson Benge dropped the ball. Judge scored on the error, and Bellinger reached second.

“BENGE DROPS THE BALL!” Davis said.

“OH NO! OH NO, THE METS!” Davis continued.

“Oh no. Oh no, the Mets” hilarious call. Took the single drop by the rookie and extrapolated it — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) May 17, 2026

That’s a call that summarizes the Mets’ season.

But, unlike how it’s gone in most moments of adversity this season for the Mets, they found a way out of the inning without any more damage allowed, even after the Yankees proceeded to load the bases with no outs. Mets reliever Luke Weaver struck out Amed Rosario and Trent Grisham before getting Anthony Volpe to ground out to end the inning.