On the field, the Los Angeles Dodgers have missed Mookie Betts, who has been out with a fractured hand since early June. But his absence from the field has allowed the star to pursue another passion that could be in his future.

This month, Betts has joined the Dodgers broadcast booth multiple times alongside play-by-play man Joe Davis and color analyst Orel Hershiser.

Davis discussed Betts’ appearances on Monday during an appearance on the Dodgers Territory podcast hosted by Alanna Rizzo of MLB Network and Clint Pasillas.

On the podcast, Davis revealed how Betts was only supposed to be in the booth for a half-inning, which quickly turned into multiple innings and later an entire game.

“Yeah, it’s been fun,” said Davis of Betts joining the broadcast booth. “The first day, Mookie was going to come in and do a half-inning. That was last Wednesday. Before he comes on, my phone rings. It’s Mookie, I say what’s up. He said ‘Hey, I’m thinking I’ll do three or four innings.’ I was like OK, just so you know, if you are doing three or four innings, I’m not interviewing you for three or four innings. You are going to need to be like an analyst.

“He said ‘Cool, sounds good.’ He does it, I think he enjoyed it. The phone rings the next day, He says ‘Hey, you gonna be there this weekend.’ I say yeah. He goes ‘Alright, I’m gonna come and do it again.’ I don’t know what his plan was. After a few innings, me and Orel said he could stay as long as he wanted. We ended up doing a complete game there, his second game in the broadcast booth.”

For someone like Betts who has no broadcasting experience to call an entire MLB game in just his second time in the booth is certainly quite telling about the future he could have as a broadcaster should he choose to pursue it after his MLB career.

Betts does have experience as a podcast host with Bleacher Report, which has been ongoing for over a year now. So perhaps these skills gave him the familiarity needed to call an entire game.

Nonetheless, getting additional experience working a live game as he did recently can only be a positive for Betts, as it certainly gives him options in his life after baseball.

