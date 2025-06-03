Credit: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Coming into Monday night’s contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets had won 26 consecutive games when star shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a home run.

We know this because Dodgers play-by-play announcer Joe Davis said it following the first pitch of the game during Lindor’s at-bat.

“The Mets won yesterday when he homered as they always do when he homers. That is not hyperbole,” said Davis on Spectrum SportsNet LA. “26 consecutive times Francisco Lindor has homered, the Mets have won.”

At that moment, Dodgers pitcher Dustin May delivered a 0-1 fastball that Lindor crushed into right field at Dodger Stadium, getting the Mets on the board 1-0.

“Uh-oh, not a good sign,” noted Davis, who then explained it’s the second-longest such streak in Major League Baseball history (the Brooklyn Dodgers were 29-0 when Carl Furillo homered between 1951 and 1953).

That was Lindor’s 14th home run of the season, which ties him for the 10th most in the league. It was also his sixth leadoff homer of the season, one shy of the Mets single-season record set by Curtis Granderson in 2015 and 2016.

Following New York’s 4-3 win in extra innings on Monday, Davis will have to note that the Mets have now won 27 straight games where Lindor homered.