The pitch clock era has arrived in Major League Baseball and the difference showed quickly. The average game time on Opening Day was at 2 hours and 45 minutes.

The broadcasters have had to deal with their own adjustments as well, but it seems the transition has gone rather smoothly. Especially for Joe Davis.

“I can count on one hand how many times in my career I have wished that I had more time. I never want more time,” Davis told The Hollywood Reporter. “Our best broadcasts come when the pitchers are working quickly and you’re leaning forward in your seat instead of slouching back wondering when the next pitch is going to come.”

Oftentimes radio and television had to deal with dead airtime during regular baseball broadcasts. That usually takes place in between a pitcher’s warmups, deciding on a pitch or a batter’s routine heading to the box.

However, if you’re royalty like the name Vin Scully, you want more time to hear the way he would tell stories.