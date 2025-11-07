Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Broadcasting a baseball game is already a test of endurance. Broadcasting an 18-inning World Series game that lasts nearly seven hours takes it to another level entirely, and Joe Davis managed to do it without leaving the booth once to use the bathroom.

“I actually didn’t pee, so that’s something,” the Fox announcer told Waddle & Silvy this week. “I swear. Yeah, afterwards, I was like, ‘Dang, that’s good stuff, dude.'”

Game 3 between the Dodgers and Blue Jays lasted six hours and 39 minutes, matching the 2018 Red Sox-Dodgers marathon for the longest Fall Classic game ever played. Davis called all 609 pitches across 18 innings without apparently excusing himself during a commercial break, which might be as impressive as anything that happened on the field.

The game tested everyone’s endurance. Shohei Ohtani set a postseason record by reaching base nine times. Blue Jays reliever Eric Lauer threw 4 2/3 innings out of the bullpen. Dodgers reliever Will Klein, who’d never thrown more than 45 pitches in a professional game, went four scoreless innings on 72 pitches and was still hitting 98 mph against his last batter. Yoshinobu Yamamoto started warming up in the Dodgers’ bullpen despite throwing a complete game two days earlier.

And Davis just sat there calling baseball for nearly seven hours. At least he didn’t try copying his predecessor’s bathroom strategy. Joe Buck famously peed in a trash can while calling a Brett Favre touchdown during his first year doing NFL games for Fox. He got stage fright mid-stream, then the game came back from commercial, and Buck had to finish the call while finishing something else entirely.

“Bladder size is not a strength of mine, either,” Davis added, “but I dug deep for it. I do not like the window seat because I don’t like bugging the guy in the aisle. I go a lot. I just happened to be on my game that night, I guess.”

Buck held that same Fox MLB booth Davis now occupies after replacing him in 2022 when Buck left for ESPN. The trash can precedent was there if Davis needed it, but he powered through without any emergency backup plans or strategic disappearances during commercial breaks.