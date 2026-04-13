Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Longtime Red Sox radio broadcaster Joe Castiglione intends to return to the broadcast booth this season after being treated for cancer.

Castiglione, who turned 79 in March, served as the primary voice in the Red Sox WEEI radio booth beginning in 1983 but announced his retirement after the 2024 season.

After a year as a Red Sox ambassador in 2025, Castiglione called 10 Red Sox spring training games this year in Fort Myers, where he lives in the winter. Apparently, that wasn’t enough to scratch the broadcast itch for Castiglione. A new report from the Boston Globe says that he plans to return to the Red Sox radio booth to call approximately 10 Sunday home games.

Before returning to the booth, Castiglione told the Globe he underwent surgery for sarcoma in his right leg during the 2025 offseason.

“Everything is fine now,” said Castiglione. “I just had scans, and they’re clean, so as far as I know, I’m cancer-free. Everything is good.”

Castiglione’s cancer diagnosis had not been previously publicized.

While a return to the broadcast booth may seem like a surprise, Castiglione hinted that this would not be the end of him in the broadcast booth when he announced his retirement.

“After 42 seasons with the Red Sox and more than 6,500 games, I have decided it’s time to retire from a regular broadcast schedule,” Castiglione said at the time. “They will keep me in the family as a club representative, making appearances with clients and fans, working special events, and filling in on game broadcasts when the need arises.”

Castiglione was the longest-tenured Red Sox broadcaster in the team’s history when he retired in 2024. He remains beloved by Red Sox fans, so allowing him to call a handful of games makes sense for all involved.