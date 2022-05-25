Joe Buck is excited about all the new challenges and opportunities that come with his move from Fox to ESPN. However, it’s still going to feel “weird” when he tuned in to watch the 2022 World Series as a viewer instead of calling it.

Buck and broadcasting buddy Troy Aikman were officially introduced by ESPN as their new Monday Night Football duo in March following months of behind-the-scenes drama and rampant speculation over their situations and contracts. Along with calling MNF, Buck also already hosted a Manningcast-style broadcast during the PGA Championship and has more “will…contribute content to ESPN+” according to an ESPN announcement of his hiring.

What he won’t get to do anymore is call the World Series, which he did for Fox every year since 2000. That honor now goes to Joe Davis, who will presumably get to do it for the duration of Fox’s deal which runs through 2028.

It’s going to be a big change for baseball viewers. While Buck can be a divisive presence for many, there’s a stability that he’s brought to the booth for two decades. As for Buck himself, while he’s happy with his decision to move to ESPN, he admitted on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast that it’s going to be a little “weird” too.

“I loved it. I don’t feel like I leave any unfinished business there,” Buck said of calling the World Series. “This is the first time since I was 18-years-old, and I’m 53, that I’m not doing a baseball game. And that’s really weird to me, but I walk away really proud of what I and we did. It’s time for somebody else, it’s time for somebody else to put their voice to it, and I’m glad to get out of the way for Joe and watch him do it because he’ll be great.”

As for what he’ll be doing while the World Series is going on this year, Buck has a clear vision for where he’d like to be and what he’d like to be drinking.

“I would like to be in Cabo San Lucas with a margarita in my hand and a half-smoked cigar watching Game 7 of the World Series,” Buck said. “Cheering on Joe Davis and John Smoltz, and Ken Rosenthal, and Tom Verducci, and Pete Macheska and Matt Gangl, and right on down the line. But if it gets to be 7-0 and there’s no drama left, I’m going to have a really good time turning it off.”