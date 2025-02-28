Photo credit: Joe Buck

As he records himself singing about toilet paper in the dead of winter, maybe Joe Buck needs Major League Baseball more than we thought.

It’s been six weeks since Buck and Troy Aikman were on the call for their last NFL game of the season on ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs. And while we don’t doubt Buck has found ways to keep busy for at least part of those six weeks, he’s now resorted to filming himself singing about toilet paper.

Friday morning, Buck posted video of a song he wrote and performed, seemingly calling out his wife, Michelle Beisner Buck for never swapping out the roll of toilet paper in their bathrooms. In her defense, there were still several useful squares of paper left on the roll Buck was replacing.

Sometimes serenading one’s wife can lead to new frontiers. Right @MichelleBeisner ??? pic.twitter.com/y0CerukMW9 — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 28, 2025



Credit Buck, however, for his creativity, solid singing voice, and putting the roll of paper on the holder the correct way. At first glance, it seems like Buck may have reprehensibly put the fresh roll of paper with the loose end hanging inside, next to the wall. But upon further review, you can see the fresh roll has the loose end draped over the top before Buck removes it mid-song.

We all invent and sing silly songs about ridiculous things. That’s one of my main responsibilities as a parent of a two and one-year-old. But this song was clearly written for Buck’s own pleasure. And it was shared out of boredom. This is what happens when play-by-play announcers are in the offseason, without games to call or prepare for.

The MLB season can help. And maybe this boredom is why Buck has agreed to call ESPN’s Opening Day broadcast of the New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, March 27, despite spending the last few years claiming he doesn’t miss working baseball games on a national level. This toilet paper song should also bode well for the St. Louis Cardinals, who recently admitted they’re keeping the door open for Buck to return to their broadcast booth.

Joe Buck’s boredom has now given us songs about toilet paper, and his return to baseball, albeit just a one-off, for now. Fans can debate which they prefer.