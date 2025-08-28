Photo by Al Powers / ESPN Images

Joe Buck and his family are synonymous with the St. Louis Cardinals.

His father, Jack, called Cardinals games for nearly 50 years. Starting in 1991, Joe would fill in for his father on local radio and television, and the younger Buck called his hometown MLB team’s games until 2008.

The father and son have seen it all.

So when Joe Buck returned to a chillingly empty Busch Stadium this week to watch a Redbird team that is 18 games out in the NL Central, it took him back. Taking to X, Buck remarked that he had not seen Cardinals games so empty since the 1970s, when they still played in what is called “Busch I.”

“DURING the game in Stl last night. Wow,” Buck wrote. “Welcome back to the 70s. This is what it used to look like. I was there. Pre-Whitey. Buying shag carpet asap. A major rebuild of roster and trust better be coming.”

Buck also offered hope that new general manager Chaim Bloom can right the ship in St. Louis, where the city’s only major pro sports team has not made it past the Wild Card round since 2019.

When a fan probed Buck as to whether he was blaming the fans for the team’s mess, Buck responded emphatically.

“Oh to be clear I am NOT blaming the fans. The fans have sent a loud message and I’m hopeful it’s resonating,” Buck wrote. “How can it not? Turn the page and hope Chaim Bloom has the leeway to really reshape this team and hopefully the minor league system. If not, I shudder at where it goes.”

Buck has mostly stopped calling MLB games since moving to ESPN, outside of a Cardinals game on local television in 2024 and an Opening Day game between Milwaukee and New York this past spring. Still, the sport — and the Cardinals more than any other team — are in his blood.

This week, Buck was clearly attending the game and writing his thoughts online purely as a fan and supporter of St. Louis baseball. Times are tough for one of MLB’s legacy franchises. Tougher than since Buck was a child. But he still has hope.