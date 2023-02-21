The sports world has mourned the loss of Tim McCarver whose transition from Major League All-Star catcher to broadcaster was as seamless as any.

For Joe Buck, McCarver had been his broadcast partner on FOX for their baseball coverage from 1996-2013. He produced a heartfelt tribute to the late McCarver that was posted on MLB on Fox’s social media.

“On Thursday, we lost one of the all-time greats, Tim McCarver,” Buck said. “A catcher with the St. Louis Cardinals when they won two World Series, a player in the Majors for 21 years, he was a colleague and a dear friend.”

"He used all of his experience to teach the game to multiple generations."

—Joe @Buck Thursday, we lost one of the all-time greats. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the legendary Tim McCarver. pic.twitter.com/sg5nnH5fsq — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 19, 2023

“As a broadcaster, he was a multi-Emmy-award winner and a Hall of Famer,” Buck continued. “I had the privilege of working with Tim for 18 years calling baseball on FOX. He worked a total of 24 World Series, 16 of them with us. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred called him one of the most influential voices our game has ever known. He used all of his experience to teach the game to multiple generations. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Buck also posted his own follow-up to the tribute on Twitter:

I cannot begin to explain the profound impact this man had on my life and career. He gave me instant credibility at 27 while calling my first World Series and beyond.He was a fierce teammate and confidant.We had a blast together for 18 years and 16 World Series.Thank you partner! https://t.co/1D5PJH50NZ — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 21, 2023

It also was a family affair-type of loss for Buck.

His father, Jack Buck, was the voice of the Cardinals for nearly 47 years on their local radio stations, covering McCarver during his time behind the plate.

Joe Buck recently called into “The Michael Kay Show,” and detailed how much McCarver meant to him and his career. Especially after McCarver himself was so established before a young Joe stepped into the booth with him.

“I learned so much from him,” Buck said. “I knew him when I was a little kid, I knew him in my teenage years, I knew him when my dad was his broadcast partner. And then there I was doing the World Series with him in the Bronx at 27 years old, knowing that I was in such good hands with the person next to me.”

McCarver called his final World Series in 2013 with Buck by his side.

McCarver was 81 years old.

[FOX Sports: MLB on Twitter]