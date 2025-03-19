MLB and ESPN logos

As Major League Baseball attempts to find new suitors for its ESPN media rights package, Disney’s sports network doesn’t sound ready to be counted out.

ESPN recently opted out of the final three seasons of its contract with MLB after reportedly seeking to cut its rights fee to the league from $550 million to $200 million. Following the decision, a memo obtained by The Athletic’s Evan Drellich revealed MLB commissioner Rob Manfred slighted ESPN by writing, “We do not think it’s beneficial for us to accept a smaller deal to remain on a shrinking platform.”

ESPN’s cable subscribers are shrinking, but the network continues to be a premier destination for some of the biggest sporting events, including the NBA Finals, College Football Championship, and future Super Bowls. According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, the dig from Manfred caught ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro by surprise.

“We love the sport,” Pitaro told The Athletic. “We love the league. If they are interested in re-engaging with us when the time is right, we’ll be ready to have that conversation. We do have this entire season. So there is time.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know where they stand. They made some statements once we opted out that were not flattering. We’re grown-ups. We’re unemotional. You kind of grin and bear it, and you move on from that.

“I was caught a bit by surprise by some of those comments, but, at the same time, I’ve got to keep emotion out of it,” Pitaro continued. “I have to do what’s best for the business. If folks on that side are interested in re-engaging, we’re always going to listen.”

ESPN’s package, which the network still holds for this season, includes Opening Day, Sunday Night Baseball, the Home Run Derby and a slate of first-round playoff games. MLB has been shopping the package since the opt-out clause was invoked, with Fox reportedly expressing some interest, while NBC, Amazon and Netflix are also viewed as possible candidates to pick up some or all of the media rights ESPN is leaving behind. While rushing to find new suitors willing to cover $550 million in fees might not be ideal, it does give MLB a jumpstart on recruiting bidders for 2028, when all of its national rights will be available.

ESPN, however, maintains they won’t close the door on re-opening negotiations with MLB, which Pitaro has now confirmed to The Athletic. That doesn’t mean ESPN is interested in covering MLB the way it does the NFL or pay $550 million again for a package with minimal postseason games. But if Manfred and Major League Baseball are willing to offer a discounted package, then, of course, Pitaro and ESPN should be open to listening.