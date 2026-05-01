Credit: MASN

Jim Palmer has accomplished a lot of things in his life. He was a 6-time All-Star, a 3-time World Series champion, 3-time Cy Young Award winner, first-ballot Hall of Famer, and a longtime broadcaster with the Baltimore Orioles.

But one thing he had never done before April 30, 2026 is eat a chicken wing. Then finally he crossed that beautiful, greasy Rubicon of delight.

The fascinating tale dates back to last April when Palmer told fellow broadcaster Kevin Brown that he had never eaten a wing in his life. The Hall of Famer said he would eat chicken breasts and chicken tenders, but never wings.

Breaking: Jim Palmer has never eaten a chicken wing or fried chicken. pic.twitter.com/dEtdehuQn4 — Avi Miller (@AviMiIIer) April 16, 2025

He then proceeded to make a bet with his colleague. ““I’ll tell you what, if they hit another grand slam while I am broadcasting, I will make sure I eat a chicken wing,” Palmer said in April 2025.

Well, it took a year, but the Orioles finally ensured that Jim Palmer would pay off his bet.

In the first game of a doubleheader against the Houston Astros on Thursday, Baltimore hit not just one but two grand slams thanks to Adley Rutschman and Jeremiah Jackson in a 10-3 victory. And in the 8th inning, the O’s were able to sneak a chicken wing into the booth so that their franchise icon to take a bite out of history.

And wouldn’t you know, he actually liked it… even if there was a lot of skin and they were a little greasy.

Jim Palmer eats a chicken wing, coming to HBO Max this fall pic.twitter.com/jyvKy0uXTw — Avi Miller (@AviMiIIer) April 30, 2026

First of all, you know you’re watching a great moment when even the fellow broadcasters break out their cell phones to document what is happening.

But second and most importantly, how can you cut away from Jim Palmer taking his first ever bite of a chicken wing to show a ball in play! It’s a 10-1 game! Nothing on earth could have happened except for a real-life Angels in the Outfield moment that could have been more important than that moment. In fact, that just might be the biggest highlights the Orioles have this season.