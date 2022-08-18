Tonight, MLB Network is airing an MLB Network Showcase game between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees. Matt Vasgersian, Jim Kaat, and Jon Paul Morosi are on the call of the game, and it’ll be Kaat’s last game as a broadcaster before retiring.

Kaat announced the news this morning on MLB Central when previewing the game.

Hall of Famer Jim Kaat previews tonight’s #MLBNShowcase and discusses retiring from the broadcast booth after nearly 40 seasons of calling games. pic.twitter.com/nMIe72JtIo — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 18, 2022

The 83-year old Kaat called games locally for the Yankees and Twins, while also working nationally for CBS, ESPN, MLB Network, and NBC. He won several local Emmys in New York, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for his on-field achievements last month.