Jim Edmonds on being tested for COVID-19.
Local NetworksMLBBy Andrew Bucholtz on

Long-time MLB outfielder and current Fox Sports Midwest Cardinals’ broadcaster Jim Edmonds has been hospitalized with COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms and tested for the disease. Edmonds took to Instagram Stories Saturday to share that news:

The Cardinals expressed their sympathies:

Our thoughts go out to Edmonds and his family during this tough time.

[USA Today]

About Andrew Bucholtz

Andrew Bucholtz is a staff writer for Awful Announcing.

View all posts by Andrew Bucholtz