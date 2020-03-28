Long-time MLB outfielder and current Fox Sports Midwest Cardinals’ broadcaster Jim Edmonds has been hospitalized with COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms and tested for the disease. Edmonds took to Instagram Stories Saturday to share that news:
From Jim Edmonds’s Instagram story. #COVID19 #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/5HeP8IYT9J
The Cardinals expressed their sympathies:
Thinking of our friend, Jim Edmonds, and hoping he starts feeling better soon! https://t.co/12GzfWZzzq
Our thoughts go out to Edmonds and his family during this tough time.