St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Jim Edmonds had to watch the Chicago Cubs hit a lot of homers on Sunday and it seemed like he finally tired of having to watch all those celebrations. Or at least one in particular.

The Cubs took a 6-3 lead against the Cardinals into the eighth inning. With one out, Ian Happ drilled a solo home run, which was immediately followed by Christopher Morel’s second home run of the game to make it 8-3.

As Morel rounded the bases, Bally Sports Midwest’s Edmonds shared his thoughts on the Chicago player’s home-run celebration, which he did not care for.

"[Christopher Morel's] celebration is a joke. I don't mind saying it at all. I've never seen anything like it… You're a .229 hitter… and you're running around like you're Barry Bonds." – Jim Edmonds On the fan that caught it: "He's also taking up plenty of room out there…" pic.twitter.com/htFXqljWzB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 14, 2024

“This kid’s celebration is a joke. I don’t mind saying it at all,” said Edmonds. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I just don’t get it. You’re a .229 hitter in the big leagues and you’re running around like you’re Barry Bonds.”

Announcer Chip Caray then redirected the conversation to the fan who caught the ball. The fan, who was wearing a camo hat and army green shirt, had actually caught a homer earlier in the game as well. That prompted Edmonds to wonder aloud why he might be so proficient at catching home run balls, noting the fan’s body size as a potential factor.

“He’s caught two homers in this game,” said Caray. “As we said, the Cubs can’t see him, he’s well-disguised.”

“Well, he’s also taking up plenty of room out there in the outfield,” added Edmonds. “He’s got people kinda blocked off.”

The Cardinal Way was certainly in fine form on Sunday.

