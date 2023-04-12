On Tuesday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrated an electric 7-4 win over the Houston Astros.

It was a big night for Pirates rookie Ji-Hwan Bae, who hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth. The win puts the Pirates at 7-4 on the season, which places them second in the NL Central.

The Korean call of Bae’s home run was uploaded, and it was awesome.

You don’t have to speak or understand Korean to realize the excitement in the commentator’s voice on the home run. Calling a walk-off home run is one thing, but to call one with a Korean baseball player hitting the home run is top-level.

Bae’s South Korean mate Ji-Man Choi homered in the sixth inning, capping off a historic night for the two. Choi and Bae made history by being the first Korean-born teammates to hit a home run in the same game.

[Joseph Kim]