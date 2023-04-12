On Tuesday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrated an electric 7-4 win over the Houston Astros.
It was a big night for Pirates rookie Ji-Hwan Bae, who hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth. The win puts the Pirates at 7-4 on the season, which places them second in the NL Central.
The Korean call of Bae’s home run was uploaded, and it was awesome.
Walk-Off Homer for Ji Hwan #Bae ?? (Korean call) pic.twitter.com/UwIvkgu5qq
— Joseph Kim (@blackwings2011) April 12, 2023
You don’t have to speak or understand Korean to realize the excitement in the commentator’s voice on the home run. Calling a walk-off home run is one thing, but to call one with a Korean baseball player hitting the home run is top-level.
Bae’s South Korean mate Ji-Man Choi homered in the sixth inning, capping off a historic night for the two. Choi and Bae made history by being the first Korean-born teammates to hit a home run in the same game.