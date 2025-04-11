Credit: Jemele Hill on YouTube

This week, the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first sports team to visit the White House since Donald Trump’s second presidential administration began. The visit came after the team ended up in the crossfire of the administration’s efforts to combat diversity, equity, and inclusion in American society, and sports commentator Jemele Hill roasted them for their decision.

Last month, the Department of Defense removed a page detailing Robinson’s military service from its website. After defending its actions in an absurd statement to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, then amending that statement, the department restored the page.

In the latest episode of her podcast Spolitics, Hill explained that while she was not surprised to see the 2024 World Series champions at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., she is “disappointed” that the franchise is “not willing to defend” Robinson’s legacy.

“I’m not surprised the Dodgers went to the White House, but I’m still disappointed they chose to [mingle] with the president, whose administration just recently tried to literally erase Jackie Robinson’s [legacy],” Hill said.

Robinson’s team’s lack of response dates back to Passan’s initial reporting. Hill believes it is imperative for the Dodgers and Major League Baseball to oppose the rewriting of baseball’s history and legacy.

“The people who are dedicated to erasing history do so because they actually want to repeat it,” Hill said. “So the Trump administration’s efforts to erase Jackie Robinson is on brand. When they did that, you would think you would have heard a loud and angry response from the Dodgers. Instead, you heard [crickets].”

While Hill said she was relatively unsurprised by the league’s “cowardice,” considering it had too recently amended its website to remove references to its DEI programs, she would hope for better from the organization that brought Robinson in to break the sport’s color barrier.

After all, the best players on the championship team that just visited Trump at the White House would not have been allowed to compete if not for Robinson and the Brooklyn Dodgers brass at that time.

“Without Jackie Robinson, there is no Mookie Betts, and there is no Shohei Ohtani,” Hill said. “If you’re not willing to defend the name and legacy of the most important player in baseball’s history against the same white supremacy, then I have to wonder if what Jackie Robinson fought for was even worth it.”

Just as during the last Trump administration, Hill is not letting up on criticizing the president on issues outside and inside sports.