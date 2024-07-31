Jul 25, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) and designated hitter Eloy Jimenez (74) warm up before a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox currently have the worst record in all of baseball, selling a number of their assets off at the 2024 MLB trade deadline. The organization’s future looks quite bleak at the moment. But just a few years ago, a number of media members, including ESPN’s Jeff Passan, were quite high on the team’s future.

Back in January of 2020, Passan posted to X (Twitter at the time) to share a number of impact players that the team had under team control, including Eloy Jimenez, whose recent trade was openly celebrated by some in the Chicago media.

The White Sox control players through the following years: Luis Robert: 2027

Eloy Jimenez: 2026

Dylan Cease: 2025

Tim Anderson: 2024

Michael Kopech: 2024

Lucas Giolito: 2023

Yoan Moncada: 2023

Yasmani Grandal: 2023

Dallas Keuchel: 2023 Madrigal, Vaughn, Dunning: at least 2026. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 2, 2020

In a follow-up post, Passan shared his optimistic view of the White Sox future with these players under team control for years to come.

“The point: If everything falls right, this has a chance to be a sustained run for the White Sox,” Passan wrote. “Of course, this is baseball, so not everything is going to, but the White Sox have put themselves into a very strong position not just for 2020 but well beyond.”

We now know that things did not “fall right” for the White Sox. Of the players that Passan listed as impact players that the White Sox had team control over, only three of them (Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn, and Yoan Moncada) are still with the organization.

To be fair to Passan, his assessment of the organization originally looked like a good one. The organization made the postseason in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. But since then, the White Sox have a combined record of 169-265 over the last three seasons.

Baseball fans have recently found Jeff Passan’s old take. And as you may expect, they wasted no time to roast him for it given the terrible season and cloudy future that is ahead for the Chicago White Sox.

