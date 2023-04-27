There are not many fanbases in baseball, let alone the sports world that live and die on every pitch quite like that of a New York Mets fan. If you checked social media on any given day, you’d think that the Mets were the worst team that Major League Baseball had to offer. Trust me, on many occasions that’s been the case. But since Steve Cohen has acquired the team, which is now adept with the highest payroll in the sport, the Mets have been a perennial World Series contender.

The problem is through 25 games, they haven’t quite played like it. The Mets are coming off a West Coast road trip, in which they went 7-3 against the A’s, Dodgers and Giants. The West Coast has been a house of horrors for the franchise over the years, but the Mets managed to make the most out of the cross-country road trip. However, New York did drop the final two games of a four-game series with the San Francisco Giants and after dropping two games in a row to the Nationals, panic has set in.

Remember, it’s still early. They’re not even 15 percent of the way through a 162-game season. But, Mets fans will still wear each loss like it’s a scarlet letter, especially during a four-game losing streak, no matter if it’s only April. And those in the national media, like ESPN’s Jeff Passan, have taken notice.

Passan joined The Tony Kornheiser Show on Thursday to talk about a multitude of topics, including Max Scherzer’s 10-game suspension. But, that’s not what caused Passan to comment on the Mets and their fanbase. He and Korenheiser went through the division leaders and touched on the National League East, which is currently led by the Braves.

“The Mets are going to be fine,” Passan said. “They’ve lost four in a row. Mets fans, I love them, but they’re just the worst.”

Passan said that he’s had so many Mets fans come into his life and talked about how he had a friend text him on Wednesday night that the Mets offense was an “effing disgrace.” Mind you, the Mets lost 4-1 to the Nationals on Wednesday and this was likely around a time where they left runners in scoring position with less than two outs.

Needless to say, Passan sounds exhausted with the prospect of getting worked up about every single game.

“Mets fans, they take every game like it’s the end of the world,” Passan said. “And I love them for it. And I loathe them for it.”

It’s a long season and for better or worse, this is just how Mets fans are. So if you know one, maybe offer them a hug.

[The Tony Kornheiser Show]