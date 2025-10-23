Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani flips his bat after hitting an incredible home run in the NLCS. Photo Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Photo Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In December 2023, MLB insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network and Fox Sports reported that Shohei Ohtani was “en route to Toronto” at the time, leading to speculation that Ohtani was on the verge of signing with the Blue Jays as a free agent.

“Sources: Shohei Ohtani is en route to Toronto today,” Morosi posted Dec. 8, 2023, to social media. “A representative of his agency, CAA, would not comment when asked about Ohtani’s travel plans.”

Hours later, Morosi apologized for “reporting that included inaccurate information that Shohei Ohtani was traveling to Toronto.”

And one day later, Shohei Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract – with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fast-forward to present-day, and the Blue Jays and the Dodgers are about to battle in the 2025 World Series, with Ohtani doing legendary things for Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the official Dodgers account posted on X, “Next stop: Toronto,” with a photo of Shohei Ohtani about to get on the team flight.”

Well, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan responded to the post with, “Shohei Ohtani is en route to Toronto today.”

Passan never misses an opportunity on social media. But hopefully for his part, Morosi was able to laugh that one off as the baseball world was reminded of that one fleeting moment in time when we thought that one of the greatest of all time was about to sign for the Toronto Blue Jays, in what would have been one of the biggest free agent upsets in the history of sports.

Well, Shohei Ohtani will finally make his way to Toronto after all, but it will be with the Dodgers as they take on the Blue Jays in Toronto on Friday night for Game 1.

