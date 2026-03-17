Screen grab: Sportsnet

The World Baseball Classic has not only produced great storylines and memorable baseball moments, but also created an opportunity for MLB fans to get a closer look at the baseball cultures of countries like the Dominican Republic and Venezuela that they don’t often see.

Many ideas are bouncing around as to how to build on and improve the WBC in the future, but ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan believes one way to bring the fun of the WBC to the MLB season is to highlight this culture year-round.

On Tuesday’s Stugotz and Company, Passan explained the importance of Latin American culture to the sport and how MLB can amplify it.

“I think there are areas where baseball could do a lot better in embracing Latin American baseball culture,” he said.

“It doesn’t just have to be in March, though. Every organization should have nights where they invite the Latin community to come out, and bring them in, and try to integrate them into the 162-game season. And tell players, essentially, not just players from Latin America but players from the United States, that ‘This is part of who we are. This is part of our game. And we don’t just need to appreciate this, we need to embrace it. We need to integrate it.’

“Because honestly, dude, this is the best part. The reason these games have been as fun as they are, beyond the quality of the ball itself, is just seeing how into it the players are. And you see those individual cultures come out in real time, and it’s a beautiful thing to witness.”

Pitting MLB stars from competing nations against one another has brought out new rivalries and even intra-team tensions.

The Dominican team has used the WBC to make a case for itself as the most talented in the tournament, and to shine a light on the country’s baseball acumen.

The Venezuelan team has drawn attention away from the country’s political and military strife to earn a shock appearance in the final.

Because the Olympics take place during the MLB season, many star players have never had a chance to represent their countries on the biggest stage. But just as the Los Angeles Dodgers have been able to showcase with Japan, the culture of baseball in many Latin American countries is unique and deeply felt among fans and players alike.

Passan believes simple ideas, such as Latin American culture nights at ballparks or MLB’s promotion and messaging during the season, would go a long way toward unlocking these pockets of fandom. And as the WBC has shown, showcasing the most passionate and exuberant versions of players makes for better baseball and greater entertainment.