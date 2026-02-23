Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

In the case of Jeff Kent and Alex Rodriguez, time does not heal all wounds, and definitely not bad blood from a nearly 30-year-old knee injury.

Kent joined the San Francisco Giants broadcast booth for their Spring Training matchup with the Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon. And if Kent has any aspirations of being a broadcaster, it sounds like he might make an entertaining one, but he’ll have to clean up his vocabulary first.

During his appearance, play-by-play voice Jon Miller asked Kent about a knee injury he suffered back in 1998 when A-Rod slid hard into second base while attempting to break up a double play. Kent remembered the play, and Kent doesn’t sound like he forgave Rodriguez for the play.

“He tore my knee up. He slid and rolled his fat ass past the base, the son of a bitch.” Jeff Kent was asked about the knee sprain he got when Alex Rodriguez slid into him in 1998 pic.twitter.com/gjmmB3VO02 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 22, 2026



“He tore my knee up. He slid and rolled his fat a** past the base, the son of a b*tch, and put me out for a little while,” Kent ranted. “I was not happy about that, because he was a middle infielder and we were beating them up pretty good. He didn’t need to be doing that.”

Miller chuckled a bit at Kent’s recollection of the collision, joking, “Not that you’ve thought about it much since then…”

The injury happened in June of the 1998 season while Kent was red hot and the Giants were in the middle of an 11-game win streak. After missing an entire month, Kent returned with a bit of a slump as the Giants lost 13 of their next 19 games. San Francisco missed out on the playoffs, losing the division to the eventual National League Champion San Diego Padres.

Rodriguez may have gotten Kent’s knee, he may have been the better player and had the better career. But one thing Kent now has over Rodriguez is the Hall of Fame, with the former second baseman set to be inducted into Cooperstown this summer. And if this appearance with the Giants broadcast is any indication, Kent’s Hall of Fame speech should be a doozy.