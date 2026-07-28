Credit: MLB Network

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo might not be the reason Jeff Kent is in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, but the longtime radio host was one of his biggest advocates.

After a long wait, the all-time leader in home runs by a second baseman finally has a plaque in Cooperstown, with Kent being elected by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee. During his 10 years on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot, Kent never received more than 46.5% of the vote, which Russo always thought was a travesty.

Kent joined MLB Network’s MLB Now after his induction this past weekend, where host Brian Kenny made sure to shout Russo out. For years, Russo screamed on his former MLB Network show High Heat about Kent being a Hall of Famer, just as he did on his SiriusXM Radio show.

“Thank you, Dog. Because I knew him even before I potentially became a candidate. He was such a big Giants fan, and I loved him for it” – Jeff Kent on Chris Russo pic.twitter.com/h6Vypbbffr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 28, 2026

“He would not let that go,” Kenny said of Russo. “He insisted you get in the Hall of Fame. He was on it. Thanks to Dog.”

And this wasn’t news to Kent, who knew Russo as an avid San Francisco Giants fan frequently campaigning for one of the best offensive second basemen in MLB history to be honored by Cooperstown.

“Thank you, Dog,” Kent said to echo Kenny. “Because I knew him even before I potentially became a candidate. He was such a big Giants fan, and I loved him for it. He talks all sports, and he’s got a lot of high energy.”

It’s been nearly two decades since Kent played his last game, but he’s still living proof that you didn’t have to play in the 50s and 60s to be appreciated by Russo. Because for years, Russo made sure Kent wasn’t being overshadowed by Barry Bonds in San Francisco, ranking him as the third greatest second baseman of all-time behind only Jackie Robinson and Joe Morgan.

Russo often campaigned directly to Kent. And while Russo’s lobbying likely isn’t the reason for Kent’s Hall of Fame induction, he clearly remembers those who supported him while falling short during his 10 years on the ballot.