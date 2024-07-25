Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

We probably shouldn’t call Jeff Francoeur a friend to umpires, but perhaps an ally?

The former journeyman outfielder, who most notably played with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, was ejected a handful of times during his 12-year MLB career, but he also became friends with Laz Diaz following his MLB debut. So, even though Francoeur found an unlikely friendship, he, like many hitters, shared frustration with umpires more than a few times during his playing days.

At the same time, the career .261 hitter enjoys that aspect of the game. Not the human element created by having an umpire behind the dish per se, but the arguments that occur. Suffice it to say, the Braves TV analyst and MLB on TBS commentator doesn’t want to see a computerized strike zone anytime soon.

And he said as much during a recent The Rich Eisen Show appearance, telling guest host Tom Pelissero that he’s not in favor of robo umps — like at all.

“I am not for the sole fact that I think what makes baseball great is the arguments,” Francoeur said. “I played for Bobby Cox, right? There was nothing better than watching him go out there, scream, the fans go crazy, you’re getting tossed…Bobby Cox got thrown out of 162 games. That is a full season of games every night. I just think you’re gonna take away from that.

“Because it’s gonna be tough to argue that because they can switch or do whatever. I think it’s coming. Look, between gambling and everything else that’s gone on in baseball because of that. But I will miss the interaction and the umpires.”

In essence, Francoeur appreciates the drama and unpredictability that human umpires bring to the game.

“What you miss, though, is going to be the debate,” Francoeur added. “Like, I still think to this day. I grew up in Atlanta. ’97, Eric Gregg, the strike zone he had when the Marlins and Braves played — those are things that are still talked about to this day. Yankee Stadium, with (Derek) Jeter’s home run to right field against the Orioles. Like, those are things that you talk about forever, and I think you’re gonna lose some of that.

“But, at the same time, I do understand, and I’m not stupid to know why it’s coming.”

[The Rich Eisen Show]