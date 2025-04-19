Apr 17, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees second base Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) is ejected after he arguing his strike out during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Thursday’s victory for the New York Yankees over the Tampa Bay Rays marked the fourth straight victory for the Yankees. But what happened on the field on Thursday was largely overshadowed by what Jazz Chisholm Jr. did during the game from the New York clubhouse.

In the top of the seventh inning of Thursday’s game, Chisholm was called out on strikes by home plate umpire John Bacon on a pitch that quite clearly appeared to be below the strike zone. And it didn’t take long for Chisholm to get himself ejected from the game after a lengthy, heated discussion with Bacon about the call.

Jazz Chisholm was ejected after this strike three call pic.twitter.com/qfBB5m49q0 — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 18, 2025

Just minutes after being rung up by Bacon, Chisholm entered the Yankees clubhouse and promptly took to social media to continue to air his grievances about the strike call.

“Not even f****** close

We don’t think Jazz Chisholm has changed his mind. https://t.co/3fJg3zj6Ta pic.twitter.com/d40QWKDmoj — The Comeback (@thecomeback) April 18, 2025

Despite the fact that Chisholm likely has a fair gripe about the strike call, it was fairly obvious that the MLB wouldn’t take long to reprimand him for violating the league’s social media policy on a number of fronts. Both posting during a live game and bashing umpires directly goes against what is allowed in the league’s policy.

As expected, the league handed down a one-game suspension and a fine for an unspecified amount to Chisholm on Friday, which was first reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm receives one-game suspension and is fined for violating Major League Baseball’s social media policy for tweeting during the game last night. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 18, 2025

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Chisholm’s suspension did not go into effect immediately, as he did take part in game two of their series against the Rays on Friday. And if Chisholm has his way, there will be no suspension at all, as he is appealing the MLB’s decision on the matter.

Whether it is fair or unfair, Chisholm has developed a reputation to voice his mind on social media without considering how it will affect his reputation. Most notably getting into a back-and-forth with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy over the use of torpedo bats last month.

This most recent instance of Chisholm’s social media activity sure won’t quiet the narratives around him. So in the future, Chisholm may want to find a different way to express his frustrations.