Despite being an All-Star and joining the 30-30 club in 2025, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was not in the starting lineup for the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox. Following the game, which the Yankees lost 3-1, Chisholm had a notable response when talking to reporters about not starting.

When asked about not starting, Chisholm said, “It’s always tough when you’re watching when your team is down.”

In one of the videos, Chisholm acknowledged that manager Aaron Boone texted him on Monday night to tell him he wouldn’t start. He added, “We gotta do whatever we gotta do to win, right? That’s how I look at it.”

In the other video, when asked if he was surprised by not starting, Chisholm replied, “I guess, yeah.”

Understanding Chisholm was a challenge because in both videos, he had his back turned to the camera while shifting things around in his locker.

While he didn’t start, Chisholm did get into the game in the ninth inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Chisholm pinch hit for Amed Rosario and flew out to right field. The ball might have been deep enough to be a sacrifice fly but down two runs in the ninth inning, Paul Goldschmidt elected to stay at third.

As far as talking about the matter with his back turned, it’s pretty clear that Chisholm was not pleased about not starting. We can also safely guess that Boone and the Yankees took notice of Chisholm’s interview tactics, though what (if anything) will be done remains to be seen.