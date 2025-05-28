May 27, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin argues with hime plate umpire Tony Randazzo in the fifth inning of their game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Nobody loves a hot mic more than Jomboy Media.

Well, maybe except Jason Benetti.

The acclaimed play-by-play voice of the Detroit Tigers was all ears Tuesday night as home plate umpire Tony Randazzo tossed San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin. Giants starter Logan Webb, no stranger to hot mics himself, was getting squeezed by Randazzo with San Francisco already down 3-0.

Bob Melvin and home plate umpire Tony Randazzo got into it after the Giants manager was ejected for arguing calls😳 pic.twitter.com/snyRgyys8Y — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 28, 2025

And Melvin made sure to let Randazzo know he didn’t appreciate his strike zone.

“I’ve said two things to you,” Melvin snapped. “You know what? You got a horsesh*t game going. I can’t open my mouth one time?”

Melvin continued by complaining about Randazzo’s quick hook that sent him to the showers early. At one point, he got right in Randazzo’s face and snapped, “You’re f*cking better than that,” as the two stood nose to nose, practically smelling what the other had for dinner. It’s unclear exactly what set Randazzo off, other than the Giants arguing balls and strikes, but Melvin pleaded with him to get off his back.

The longtime MLB manager clearly didn’t like Randazzo saying he was better than that. He flipped it back on the veteran umpire, telling him that he wasn’t better tonight, which is why Melvin was “b*tching” in the first place.

“Our microphones win again!” said Benetti. “And Jomboy, because the breakdown is coming for maybe both today and yesterday.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Might be the hottest mic of the year Thanks for the shoutout @jasonbenetti pic.twitter.com/rAIcGgJIXo — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) May 28, 2025

Everyone loves a good hot mic. Benetti certainly does, as does Jomboy. It makes the life of everyone’s go-to sports lip reader that much easier. And apparently, the Tigers have helped, too. Benetti credited FanDuel Sports Network Detroit’s microphones for delivering yet another perfect hot mic moment.

There’s a reason the Tigers’ broadcast ranks so highly. Benetti’s part of it. But so are the microphones, too.